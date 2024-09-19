Medjugorje: Holy See will need to OK alleged future messages

Cardinal Fernández noted that much criticism had been leveled at the alleged visionaries, who were accused of lying, or of having enriched themselves with this affair. But even if the supposed apparitions were of divine origin, this would not give a guarantee of the visionaries’ “holiness,” he emphasized. “They could and can sin seriously. [...] All of this will not make it so that the good things of Medjugorje become bad or demonic, and the Queen of Peace will continue to do good. [...] [The visionaries] are weak and tempted by sin like everyone else.”