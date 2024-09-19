“Nothing stands in the way” of the spirituality associated with the Marian shrine of Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina. This “Nihil obstat” is the Vatican's verdict, awaited for years and delivered on September 19, 2024. In the light of the new norms for investigating supernatural phenomena, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has recognized the positive fruits of this place of pilgrimage, without however pronouncing itself on a supernatural character of the alleged apparitions of the Virgin Mary that began in 1981. Rome also has reservations about certain messages, urging caution in their interpretation.