Thousands attend Tanzania’s National Eucharistic Congress

The African nation of Tanzania drew tens of thousands for its four-day National Eucharistic Congress. Tanzania’s event was held in tandem with the International Eucharistic Congress that concluded in Ecuador, and also shared its theme: “Brotherhood to Heal the World.”
Vatican News reports that thousands of Catholics descended on the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, for the festivities. While the report did not indicate the exact number in attendance, photos at Vatican News showed Uhuru National Stadium, with a capacity of around 23,000, practically full.
Tanzania is the most populous of the East African nations and it is majority Christian (63%) -- about half and half Catholic and Protestant -- with a significant Muslim minority of 34%. English is an official language of the country.
It has 35 dioceses, and the capital has some 5,500 faithful per priest.
"If you receive Jesus in the Eucharist and remain as you were, then there is something wrong in your life."
Bishop Wolfgang Pisa of the Diocese of Lindi spoke on the ability of the Eucharist to instruct on fraternity, a message that echoes the teachings of Pope Francis. In his comments Bishop Pisa, who is also President of the Tanzanian Episcopal Conference (TEC), emphasized that the Christian witness should promote compassion, love, and care for one another:
“This is a Sacrament of love, so we should not discriminate against each other because of ideology, race or for any other reason. We all have one God. My brothers and sisters, let’s approach this Sacrament without sin, let’s ask God to change us through this Sacrament so that we will be whole and new.” Bishop Pisa added, “If you receive Jesus in the Eucharist and remain as you were, then there is something wrong in your life. This Sacrament makes us new.”
The Congress was also attended by Archbishop Angelo Accattino, Apostolic Nuncio to Tanzania, who brought with him Pope Francis’ greeting to the crowd. He hailed the country’s commitment to religious freedom, which he said was demonstrated by the atmosphere of the crowd.
Vice President of the TEC, Bishop Eusebius Alfred Nzigilwa, of Mpanda Diocese, took the opportunity to decry a recent string of killings and abductions in the country. He highlighted the murder of Ali Mohamed Kibao, a senior member of the main opposition Chadema party, who was found dead, beaten and doused with acid, after two armed men forced him off a bus.
Bishop Nzigilwa called for Tanzania to return to its reputation as “an island of peace”:
“Tanzania has always been known as an island of peace,” and because of this, the Bishops “strongly condemned the incidents of abductions and killings that are going on in the country and want the relevant state institutions to live up to their responsibilities and restore the honor of Tanzania as an island of peace,” Bishop Nzigilwa said.