10+ Beautiful favorite board books for Catholic babies

Young children are ready for a real relationship with God, and these beautiful board books can nurture their spiritual growth.

Many religious education programs don’t start until first grade, as people assume younger children can’t really understand religion, but the truth is that even a very young child can have a real relationship with God.

In fact, according to Maria Montessori’s planes of development, children under age 6 are in a “sensitive period” for relationships—that is, they are especially open to forming strong relationships—so these young children are at the perfect age to develop a loving friendship with Jesus.

I’ve seen this time and again as a Catechesis of the Good Shepherd catechist for children ages 3-6. These little ones don’t even have the words to describe what they are thinking when they pray and work with materials in their CGS atrium, but years later, something they say will reveal that they were forming a rich spiritual life all while they were too small to even express it. The groundwork was laid at this young age for a lifelong loving friendship with Jesus.

For children younger than 6, we want to help them understand that Jesus is the Good Shepherd who loves them and has called them by name. We, their parents and teachers, can model for them how to thank God in all things and sing praises to his name. These simple acts of love and thankfulness to God plant a seed of faith in their hearts that will grow throughout their lives.

If you’d like a few recommendations for beautiful and faith-filled board books to nurture your young child’s spiritual growth, these ten are some of my favorites.

1 Light of Sunday

Two Catholic moms, sisters-in-law Geena and Katrina Harrington, put together Light of Sunday, which uses rhyming verse to teach children the language and gestures of our faith with vivid photos and whimsical watercolor art. This delightful book is a staple in my Mass bag for my toddler!

2 The Saving Name of God the Son

Drawing from the rich treasure of biblical language and doctrinal understanding of our Catholic Faith, and using the luminous art of Fra Angelico, The Saving Name of God the Son depicts the life of our Lord from conception to the promise of his final return. One thing that makes this book especially appropriate for young children is that the Resurrection is emphasized immediately after the Crucifixion: For children below the age of reason, we always want to include the Resurrection in any mention of Jesus’ death.

3 Found: Psalm 23

This retelling of Psalm 23 in child-friendly language helps little ones know they are always cared for and protected by God. Found beautifully captures the heart of the Christian message for the littlest members of God’s family.

4 Saints Around the World Early Reader Collection

Fans of Meg Hunter-Kilmer’s super popular book Saints Around the World will be delighted to see this new edition for the younger crowd. Each of the six books in this series features the stories of 15 saints — young, adventurous, ordinary, royal and warrior, talented, and unshakable in faith.

5 Bless the Lord

Introduce children to the beauty of praying Scripture through this song featured in the ancient Liturgy of the Hours. This colorful board book features the Canticle of the Three Children found in the book of Daniel (3:57–88, 56). The charming illustrations will help young children engage in worship and encounter the goodness of God’s creation, which calls us all to bless the Lord!

6 The Gospel for Little Ones

It was hard to choose just one book to feature from the incredible Maïte Roche, who for more than 20 years has written and illustrated numerous spiritual and religious books for children. Her works are extremely popular in her native France, where she is considered an expert at introducing the Catholic faith to the very young.

We wholeheartedly recommend all of her books, and The Gospel for Little Ones is a great place to start. With touching pictures and simple but beautiful language, the life of Jesus unfolds for very young children from the Annunciation to the Ascension. This charming little book is a wonderful way to share the Good News with small children.

7 My First Catechism: The Catholic Faith for Little Ones

Young children can learn the fundamentals of the Catholic faith with My First Catechism. Basic prayers, holidays, and concepts like forgiveness are introduced with sweet illustrations and easy-to-understand text.

8 Teeny Tiny Theology

The Teeny Tiny Theology series introduces the faith to young children, presenting theological concepts in a fun and easily understandable way. Each of the four books in the series introduces children to a different branch of theology: Christology, The Trinity, Sacred Scripture, and Salvation History.

9 Saints Like Me Board Book Set

“No kid should grow up thinking that saints don’t look like them,” writes author Nancy Bandzuch. “No matter what we look like, we are called to be saints. Also, when we arrive in heaven we will be greeted by a multitude of saints that represent every type and color of person!”

She solved this problem by writing this beautiful Saints Like Me series, including Great American Catholics, Great Black Catholics, Great Latino Catholics and Great Asian Catholics. Each saint is depicted through a realistic and beautiful custom portrait, a simple biography, a map showing where they lived, and powerful words showing readers how to be like the saint.

10 Psalms of Praise: A Movement Primer

Using colorful, engaging artwork, Psalms of Praise introduces little ones to the lyrical Scripture of the Psalms while illustrating how everyday movements can be postures of praise.