Hallow prayer app works to illuminate student prayer life

The #1 prayer app, Hallow, is partnering with colleges and universities to give students an easy way to schedule prayer time into their busy schedules. Hallow has partnered with around half a dozen schools so far, but they’re continuing to forge partnerships with Catholic educational institutions.
When a school partners with Hallow, the entire student body is granted access to a premium subscription to the app at no additional charge. In addition, representatives from Hallow work with the school in order to provide content that is the best fit.
Jacob King, leader of Hallow’s university success team, told OSV News that the app would like to partner with as many Catholic schools as possible:
“We are open to working with any college; it could be Catholic, Christian, or secular, but we need the institutions themselves to really want to partner with us, so that we can make that effort together to improve the prayer lives of their students,” King said. “Thus, the obvious candidates are Catholic colleges that already believe in the mission that college is more than intellectual formation; it’s a time to have that human formation, that spiritual formation.”
Students at partner schools will find access to over 10,000 audio-guided prayers and meditations through the Hallow app. From daily prayer content – including the daily Mass reading, the Rosary, daily examens, and the Divine Mercy Chaplet – to mini courses on specific faith subjects, they will have more prayerful content at their fingertips than can be consumed in one school year.
In addition, students may schedule prayer time into their day and set reminders through the app. Emma Fleck, a student of St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, became a Hallow ambassador last year and she told OSV that the app’s scheduling feature made a noticeable difference in her day-to-day prayer life:
“Hallow has helped me grow in my prayer life while in college by sending me reminders and inspiring me to take time to pray even with a busy schedule,” Fleck said, adding that the prayers she has learned via the app “have helped me in times of anxiety and stress, especially while being a student-athlete.”
Visit Hallow’s official website to learn more about its partnerships with schools and parishes.