Seoul Archdiocese engages the faithful for “Martyrs Month”

The Archdiocese of Seoul, South Korea, is celebrating “Martyrs Month” by designating September as a “month of action.” The month opened with a special Eucharistic celebration at Myeongdong Cathedral, presided over by Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, on September 1, with a variety of Catholic events throughout the month that will spur devotion to the nation’s martyrs and educate on their lives and witness.
While it is estimated that around 10,000 Christians have been martyred in Korea since the 18th century, the most well known is St. Andrew Kim Taegon, the nation’s first native priest. He was arrested and persecuted under the Joseon Dynasty, which ultimately chose to execute the priest at the age of 25. St. Andrew Kim was canonized alongside 102 other Korean martyrs by Pope St. John Paul II, in 1984, while Pope Francis beatified 124 more Korean martyrs in 2014, during his visit to Korea.
The 2024 celebration of “Martyrs Month” is a significant one, as it comes 10 years after Pope Francis’ beatifications, and 40 years after the canonizations of JPII. At the September 1 Mass, Cardinal Yeom encouraged all Korean Catholic communities to pray the "Prayer for the 124 Blessed Korean Martyrs," and focus on the recitation of each of their blessed names:
"On the 10th anniversary of their beatification," said the Cardinal, "let us pray once again for the faith of our ancestors. Let us remember how powerful and beautiful the truth of the Gospel that we live is, and let us remember the importance of faith in the resurrection of Christ that our martyrs demonstrated by overcoming persecution and defeating death."
In commemoration of those who gave their lives for the faith, the Archdiocese of Seoul has scheduled a wide variety of events that will engage the faithful throughout the month. As noted by Agenzia Fides, churches throughout South Korea observe the Feast Day of St. Andrew Kim on September 20, while the following day will kick off a pilgrimage from Seoji Village at 6 a.m., to walk about 26 km (16 miles) to Gamyeong.
While the pilgrims are making their trek, Gangwon Province will organize the faithful to pray the Rosary and pray for the beatification of Venerable Father Thomas Choi Yang-eop.
On September 22, the Andong diocese will commemorate the feast of St. Andrew Kim, St. Paul Jeong Ha-sang, and their companions. Meanwhile the Jeju Island diocese will hold a competition to commemorate the first martyr of Jeju island, Peter Felix Kim Gi-ryang.
“Martyrs Month” will close on September 29 with a Mass at the Shrine of Martyrs in Seosomun, presided over by Bishop Koo Yobi, chairman of the Committee for Honoring Martyrs. While it is the end of the month-long commemoration of the Korean Martyrs, it will mark the beginning of a special pilgrimage for children and young people. Called "Following the footsteps of Father Kim Dae-geon," this pilgrimage is designed to educate the children on this important Catholic hero of South Korea.