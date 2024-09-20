These surprising numbers from the Bible can inspire patience

The virtue of patience is something that many of us lack, particularly at certain points in our lives. You might have times when you snap at your children if you're feeling a little tired or under the weather. You might be quietly berating someone under your breath if they take up too much time paying for their coffee and you need to get to work.
In fact being patient requires such strength, you can appreciate why it seen as the preserve for saints, with that age-old expression "to have the patience of a saint." And as Christians are called to be saints, you might want to try and emulate the Church's holy men and women. (Although don't panic, there are saints who weren't always so patient, St. Cyprian being a shining example!)
Therefore, if you're more of a St. Cyprian than a St. Monica -- who is known for her incredible decades' long patience towards her wayward son, St. Augustine -- then you might take inspiration from the Bible to realize how patience pays off.
If you look at some striking numbers from the Bible, which always helps to make things crystal clear, you can see that some key Bible figures had to wait not days, or months, or even years, for promises to be met or prayers to be answered, but often decades.
Patience in numbers
Joseph, for example had to wait a long 13 years before he was set free and made governor of Egypt. Abraham had to wait a full quarter of a century to welcome his son Isaac into the family, by which time he was 100 years old. And as for Moses... well, his 40-year wait in the desert before leading the Israelites to the Promised Land showed phenomenal fortitude.
The New Testament is also full of figures who had to wait what must have seen an agonizingly long time to have their prayers answered. Consider Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist; she was said to be barren and had to wait until her old age before she was blessed with the cousin of Jesus.
Finally, think about Jesus. He waited an impressive 30 years before he could begin his public ministry -- that is, until the hour that his Heavenly Father had decided upon.
Therefore, if you're in need of a reminder to be patient, and to trust in God's timing, just remember the holy men and women who went before you who not only showed tremendous faith and patience in God's will, but thanks to the timing, they went on to receive, or do, even greater things than they could possibly imagine.