"Colonizing" with ideologies

The phrase "ideological colonization" is one that the Pope has used on a number of occasions. Just as colonizing empires of the past, he sees today's rich nations still imposing their cultures on weaker lands. He often uses the phrase in reference to family ethics, marriage, and gender issues. And it often comes up in regard to poorer regions of the globe, and the influence wielded by rich countries who tie it to their financial support.In 2015, in a meeting with families in the Philippines , he said:Let us be on guard against colonization by new ideologies.They are not born of dreams, of prayers, of closeness to God or the mission which God gave us; they come from without, and for that reason I am saying that they are forms of colonization. Let’s not lose the freedom of the mission which God has given us, the mission of the family. Just as our peoples, at a certain moment of their history, were mature enough to say “no” to all forms of political colonization, so too in our families we need to be very wise, very shrewd, very strong, in order to say “no” to all attempts at an ideological colonization of our families. We need to ask Saint Joseph, the friend of the angel, to send us the inspiration to know when we can say “yes” and when we have to say “no”. [...] While all too many people live in dire poverty, others are caught up in materialism and lifestyles which areThe family is also threatened by growing efforts on the part of some to redefine the very institution of marriage, by relativism, by the culture of the ephemeral, by a lack of openness to life.That same year, to the bishops of Central African Republic , he said, "I cannot but encourage you to, and not to be discouraged in face of resistance caused by cultural traditions, human weakness orthat is spreading everywhere."In 2016, meeting with bishops of Poland, he said:In Europe, America, Latin America, Africa, and in some countries of Asia, there are genuine forms of ideological colonization taking place. And one of these - I will call it clearly by its name – is [the ideology of] “gender.” Today children – children! – are taught in school that everyone can choose his or her sex. Why are they teaching this? Because the books are provided by the persons and institutions that give you money. These forms of ideological colonization are also supported by influential countries. And this terrible!In 2016, returning from Azerbaijan and Georgia, the. Giving the example of comments made by a 10-year-old boy, the Pope said, "It is one thing if a person has this tendency, this option; some people even change sex.In 2017, on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalu pe, he invited, "let us see the richness and cultural diversity of our peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean; it is a sign of the great richness that we are invited not only to cultivate, but also, especially in our time, to courageously defend from every attempt at homogenization which ends by imposing — with attractive slogans — a single way of thinking, of being, of feeling, of living; that ends by rendering pointless and barren what we inherited from our forebears; that results in making people — especially our young people — feel inadequate because they belong to this or that other culture. Ultimately, our fruitfulness demands that we protect our peoples from an ideological colonization that erases what is richest in them, be they indigenous, Afro-American, of mixed race, farmers, or residents of the periphery. Returning from Panama in 2019 , he spoke of sex education being affected by this colonization: "Objective sex education should be offered [in schools], as is, without ideological colonization. Because if sex education steeped in ideological colonization is taught in schools, it destroys the person."