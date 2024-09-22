Padre Pio’s last four words can help and inspire us (Video)

August 23, the Feast of Padre Pio, is a great time to stop and reflect on how we live out St. Paul’s call to “pray unceasingly.” For moms like me, it often feels like most of our days are so devoted to trying to feed, cloth, educate, clean up after, and simply keep up with our kids, that prayer can often take a back seat to other, more “pressing” duties.
That’s why I find so much help and comfort in the last four words that Padre Pio uttered in this life. As you probably know, St. Pio of Pietrelcina had a deep and profound prayer life – to the point that he even received the stigmata from the Crucified Christ. He was also so prayerful during Mass that the liturgies he celebrated would often last for up to three hours. Padre Pio also regularly received visions, beginning from his childhood.
What could such an amazingly holy person teach those of us who sometimes find it difficult to pray or who never seem to have enough time to open ourselves up to God? Watch the video above to find out!