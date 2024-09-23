4 Simple ways to become friends with Padre Pio

There is one final aspect of friendship that is sometimes forgotten but is quite vital. A healthy friendship is never closed in on itself but opens itself to others – especially to those who feel isolated and marginalized. Imagine that you and a close friend visit the same restaurant every week, and every time you go there is someone sitting at the next table who is always by themselves and looking lonely. Hopefully at some point, one of you will have the heart to invite that person to your table – opening up the possibility that your one-on-one friendship becomes a circle of friends.