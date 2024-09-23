Nikas: Well, I think if you look at the back of our book, there are several blurbs, and one of the reviewers makes the point – I think it's very well stated – that there are two extremes today in our modern, technological, medically advanced world. One is pushing people to death too soon. The other is keeping people alive when there's no moral reason to do so. You have to negotiate between those two extremes. Again, that's not something that's easy, but preparation and formation will help.

One other thing I would throw out there: When I talk to people in parishes, I say, don't assume, when you use a term, that someone else means the same thing. You always hear, of course, the term “death with dignity,” and I always tell people, “Well, you should ask your interlocutor, ‘What do you mean by dignity?’” Some people, of course, mean assisted suicide, or the new euphemism “Medical Aid in Dying,” which has got to be an oxymoron of high level.

But I say, “Here's what a Catholic means by death with dignity: You've received last Confession, last Eucharist, last rites. You have forgiven anyone who's sinned against you, you have asked for forgiveness of anyone that you have offended. And while you're with your family gathered around you, you’re hearing Scripture and the singing of your favorite hymn, and you slip into eternity.” That’s true dignity, but of course, that is not what many people mean when they talk about death with dignity or dignity at the end of life.