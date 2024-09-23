Try this spiritual exercise before going to confession

If you want to enrich the next time you go to confession, try meditating with this spiritual exercise from St. Francis de Sales.

It can be tempting to go through the motions when going to confession, especially if we simply want it to be done and to quickly exit the confessional.

Confession is a beautiful sacrament, one that reconciles us with God and the Church.

Yet, we may not always see that beauty and at times need some encouragement.

Do not be troubled

St. Francis de Sales exhorts the reader in his Introduction to the Devout Life to, "go on bravely in the spirit of humility...I entreat you, be not troubled by any sort of fearfulness."

He then explains how our sins are purified when we take them to the confessional:

The scorpion who stings us is venomous, but when his oil has been distilled, it is the best remedy for his bite;—even so sin is shameful when we commit it, but when reduced to repentance and confession, it becomes salutary and honorable.

When we bring all of our sins to the confessional, we are able to experience a different kind of joy:

If we are really humble, my daughter, our sins will be infinitely displeasing to us, because they offend God;—but it will be welcome and sweet to accuse ourselves thereof because in so doing we honor God; and there is always somewhat soothing in fully telling the physician all details of our pain.

St. Francis de Sales then provides the following meditation to use before going to confession:

When you come to your spiritual father, imagine yourself to be on Mount Calvary, at the Feet of the Crucified Savior, Whose Precious Blood is dropping freely to cleanse you from all your sin. Though it is not his actual Blood, yet it is the merit of that outpoured Blood which is sprinkled over His penitents as they kneel in Confession. Be sure then that you open your heart fully, and put away your sins by confessing them, for in proportion as they are put out, so will the Precious Merits of the Passion of Christ come in and fill you with blessings