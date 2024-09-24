Archaeologists in Egypt find sword tied to biblical Exodus

In a remarkable discovery, Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an ancient sword believed to have belonged to the military forces of Ramses II, a pharaoh often associated with the biblical story of the Exodus.
The 3,200-year-old artifact was found during an excavation at Tell Al-Abqain, an archaeological site in Egypt’s Beheira governorate, not far from the city of Housh Eissa, in which a whole military building has been recently discovered.
According to Andrea Vacchiano’s article for Fox News, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the find in early September, highlighting the importance of this New Kingdom-era site. Excavations revealed a complex military fort, including barracks, storage rooms, and various personal items belonging to soldiers.
Among the treasures unearthed was a bronze sword, bearing the distinctive cartouche of Ramses II. Although weathered by time, the sword still prominently displays the pharaoh’s hieroglyphic symbol.
Ramses II
Ramses II ruled Egypt from 1279 to 1213 B.C. He is often associated with the pharaoh in the Book of Exodus. While the Bible does not name the ruler who confronted Moses, many scholars believe Ramses is the most likely candidate.
That means that this new discovery is linked to one of the most important stories in the Hebrew Bible.
Vacchiano explains that, in addition to the sword, archaeologists found several artifacts that shed light on the daily lives of the fort’s inhabitants. Items such as scarabs, beads, weapons, and even ivory kohl applicators paint a picture of both the military and personal aspects of life during Ramses’ reign. These relics provide further evidence of the site’s importance in protecting Egypt from external threats – including legendary Sea Peoples, a hypothesized confederation of tribes that seem to have posed a significant threat to the region.
This find deepens our understanding of ancient Egyptian military life and its intersection with religious history, providing yet another tangible link to the era described in the Bible.
For believers, this sword might be a powerful reminder of the many layers of meaning found in the biblical narrative of the Exodus.