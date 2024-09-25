Recently a new religious statue has been inaugurated in the North Sumatra province in Indonesia, and it's a sight to behold.
The 200-foot statue, called "Jesus Christ the Savior," has its arms outstretched at the tourist site on Sibeabea Hill, overlooking Toba Lake in Samosir Regency. While its posture is similar to Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, this latest version is a full 65 feet taller.
The inauguration ceremony was held by Indonesian Bishops' Conference president Antonius Subianto Bunjamin of Bandung. The prelate shared how the pope had blessed a miniature of the statue at the Vatican embassy in Jakarta while he was on his papal visit on September 6.
Jesus' infinite love
The pope also signed a prayer -- "What is admired about Jesus the Savior is his infinite love" -- that was inscribed onto a metal plate that stands at the bottom of the statue, according to UCA News.
The location of the statue is of interest, as Bishop Bunjmain explained: "This is a hill blessed by God, which is expected to be a place that can strengthen the faith of people."
The Capuchin Archbishop Kornelius Sipayung of Medan Sipayung, who was also present during the ceremony, shared that the statue is "a reminder that God has been present in the world.” He went on to say:
This statue is not only an object of beauty but is a call for humans to be a light for the world."
He also referenced the statue's open arms, saying how this shows how "Jesus accepts everyone with love."
The new statue will be a welcome addition for the province's many Catholics, with around a third of North Sumatra's 15 million population being Christian, made up of at least 1.1 million Catholics, according to the report in UCA News.
Hopefully the sight of this majestic statue will be a source of comfort and inspiration for believers and non-believers alike for centuries to come.