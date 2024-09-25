Delaware governor vetoes physician-assisted suicide bill

A bill that would have legalized physician-assisted suicide in the US state of Delaware has been quashed by a veto from Governor John Carney. The legislation, House Bill 140, had passed through the State Senate at a vote of 11-10, but it is unlikely to meet the requirements to override the veto.
In explanation of his veto, Gov. Carney released a September 20 letter that noted his strong opposition to assisted suicide from the very beginning:
“During my time as Governor, and since this legislation was first introduced, I have consistently opposed a state law that would allow physician-assisted suicide,” Carney wrote.
He went on to note that the closeness of both votes – the bill only scraped by both the House and Senate by one vote – suggests that the public is not in agreement on the issue. Indeed the bill did not even win over all the Democrat votes, as four Senate Democrats declined to join the 11 others in favor of the bill.
While it is possible that Delaware’s legislative branch can override the veto, it is unlikely to attain the votes. In states, just as it is in the federal government, a vetoed bill must go back for votes in both the House and the Senate where it must win two-thirds majorities in both houses. With the initial vote as close as it was, supporters are not expected to swing enough support to supersede the governor’s veto.
The Democratic governor did not, however, lean on the closeness of the vote for the reasoning of his veto. He took full responsibility, stating that he could not sign the bill over his own moral objections to the practice:
“I still don’t believe a firm consensus has been reached on what is a very difficult issue — in Delaware or nationally. Last year, the American Medical Association reaffirmed its view that physician-assisted suicide is ‘fundamentally incompatible with a physician’s role as healer.'” He added, “And although I understand not everyone shares my views, I am fundamentally and morally opposed to state law enabling someone, even under tragic and painful circumstances, to take their own life.”
The bill had been staunchly opposed by the Diocese of Wilmington, which has published an 8-point message on reasons to oppose physician-assisted suicide in both English and Spanish.
The Dialog reports that Bishop William E. Koenig, of the Diocese of Wilmington, was quick to express his thanks to Gov. Carney, stating:
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to Governor Carney for vetoing HB140 that would legalize physician-assisted suicide in Delaware,” Bishop Koenig said. “I also want to thank the thousands of Catholics and others of good will who helped with their prayers and efforts to protect the elderly, ill and disabled of our community. All human life is created in the image and likeness of God and must be protected, especially the most vulnerable.”
