How to reclaim our Sundays in a busy world

In today’s culture of constant motion, Sundays often, sadly, lose their identity. The hustle and bustle of everyday life invades the day of rest, leaving little room for anything -- reflection, prayer, much-needed hobbies, rest, or family time -- besides work-related worries. Our obsession with productivity and its attendant consumerism has led us to believe that rest, idleness, or simply having nothing to do is somehow wrong, perhaps even sinful. We equate value with constant activity, and in doing so we deprive ourselves of the deeper meaning of rest.
Yet the Catholic tradition, in its wisdom, continues to invite us to reclaim Sunday as the Lord’s Day -- a time set apart.
The tradition of keeping Sunday holy is biblically rooted. It finds its most explicit formulation in the Third Commandment: “Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy” (Exodus 20:8). From the earliest days of the Church, Sunday was marked as a day to celebrate Christ’s resurrection and to step back from worldly pursuits to make room for the spiritual and relational. For many, however, Sunday has become indistinguishable from any other day of the week -- full of errands, obligations, and the constant hum of digital distractions.
Reclaiming Sunday
Reclaiming Sunday begins with a rather simple shift in perspective. Instead of seeing it as just another day to catch up on work or chores, we can approach Sunday as a gift, a pause built by God into the otherwise monotonous rhythm of our lives. It’s an invitation to step away from the noise and find rest -- physical, spiritual, and emotional. Attending Mass (the culmination of Sunday) grounds us in this shift, providing us with a different horizon: our lives are not meant to be spent in a never-ending production and consumption line.
After Mass, Sundays can be reclaimed by simplifying activities. Do your very best set aside time for quiet reflection -- alone. This could be a walk in nature, reading Scripture, or spending time with the writings of a favorite saint. Slowing down and spending time on your own eventually allows us to be more present to God and others.
Finding the joy
For those with families, reclaiming Sunday also means modeling for children the joy and importance of this especial, sacred time. Consider making time for a special family meal, free from everyday electronic distractions such as phones and television, where conversation flows and relationships deepen. Think of it as a way to build lasting, relevant memories for your kids. In a world that often values productivity above all else, showing them that Sundays are different can instill a sense of balance and a deeper connection to the faith.
Ultimately, reclaiming Sundays is about embracing rest and worship as essential to our lives, not luxuries to be indulged only when and if convenient. By making a conscious effort to honor this day, we create space for God to work in us, reminding ourselves that we are made not just for work, but for fellowship with Him.