Mary Astor’s amazing journey of faith and healing (Photos)

By 1923, Otto, who had become her manager, moved the family out to Hollywood. With studios on both coasts, Mary crisscrossed the country with her canary, Tweetums, while her father pocketed her earnings. A virtual prisoner in her own home, she would desperately escape, just as she had as a child — only this time it was into the mysterious adult world where, she wrote, she “rushed headlong into nothing but trouble.”