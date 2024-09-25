The saints and angels rejoice every time you go to confession

Going to confession can be a solitary endeavor, as it only involves ourselves and a priest. This is not a bad thing, as it provides us with the security we need to confess our sins in private.
However, we may not always recognize the remarkable spiritual reality that is hidden from our eyes.
The heavenly host of angels and saints are watching us walk up to the confessional and sit or kneel before the priest.
They want us desperately to reconcile with God and the Church, praying that we will have the courage to confess our sins.
Heaven rejoices
Jesus himself pointed this out to his apostles, as the Gospel of Luke records.
Just so, I tell you, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who need no repentance.
St. Francis de Sales offers a similar reflection in his Introduction to the Devout Life.
[W]ait attentively, and open the ears of your heart, that you may in spirit hear the absolution which the Lord of your soul, sitting on the throne of His Mercy, will speak in Heaven before the Saints and Angels when His Priest absolves you here below in His Name. Be sure that all that company of blessed ones rejoice in your joy, and sing a song of untold gladness, embracing you and accepting you as cleansed and sanctified.
This is an important spiritual reality to remember each time we go to confession.
Sometimes we may be reluctant to confess our sins, as we feel alone and unloved, or we may feel shame about our sins.
Yet, we are not alone and all the saints and angels are cheering us on, wanting to some day welcome us into their loving arms in the eternal embrace of Heaven.
The next time you go to confession, try to visualize the joy that the saints and angels are experiencing after the priest says the words of absolution.
Savor that joy and allow it to penetrate your heart, so that you may be renewed and strengthened to live a life of virtue.