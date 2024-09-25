Vatican sponsors global Catholic music awards

The Catholic Music Awards are an initiative of the Fundación Ramón Pané of Spain with the support of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communications that aims at recognizing and celebrating the creativity of contemporary Catholic musicians worldwide. Announced earlier this month in Vatican City, the Awards aim to highlight Catholic music across languages and cultures.
The Catholic Music Awards were first proposed by Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga during World Youth Day in Lisbon – an event that brought a new focus to faith-inspired music.
These awards are thus a celebration of Catholic musical talent, highlighting the deep connection between faith and artistic expression.
A formal press conference will be held on September 27 at the Vatican Film Library (Palazzo San Carlo), where Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga, along with prominent figures from various Vatican dicasteries, will officially open the registration platform for participants. Musicians from all over the world are invited to submit their works through the official website www.catholicmusicawards.world.
The awards ceremony, scheduled for July 29, 2025, will coincide with the Festival and Jubilee of Influencers in Rome, making it a much publicized event within the global Catholic community.
The organizers hope to bring Catholic music back to the center of the Church’s cultural dialogue, recognizing it as a tool for evangelization and inspiration.
“The Catholic Music Awards are not just about competition,” said Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga, “they are about creating a global community of musicians who share their talents at the service of the Church and the world.”
It is hoped that the awards will foster collaboration and growth within the Catholic music scene, encouraging the production of quality music that reflects the faith and inspires the faithful.
For those interested in virtually attending the press conference, registration is open until today, September 25, 2024, at cma@fundacionpane.org. The event will also be live-streamed on the Fundación Ramón Pané’s social media platforms.