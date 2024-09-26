From hunting lodge to Catholic monastery: Prinknash Abbey

Set in the the Vale of Gloucester, England, Prinknash Abbey is a place of timeless beauty. Located near Cranham, this Roman Catholic Benedictine monastery has been a place of prayer and monastic life for nearly a thousand years. Known for its tranquil setting and hard-working community, Prinknash offers visitors the chance to enter into a living tradition of work and contemplation.
The Abbey’s origins can be traced back to 1096, when the Giffard family gave the land to Serlo, then Abbot of St. Peter’s in Gloucester. Over the centuries, it evolved from a hunting lodge for the English nobility into a thriving monastic community. Its modern chapter began in 1928, when a group of Benedictine monks from Caldey Island re-established the abbey after converting from Anglicanism to Roman Catholicism.
Prayer, work, and hospitality
At the heart of life at Prinknash Abbey is the Rule of St. Benedict, which guides the monks in their daily practice of prayer, work and hospitality. Visitors are invited to participate in the monastic rhythm by joining in the Horarium, the cycle of prayers that marks each day. The silence and simplicity of the abbey allows pilgrims to find stillness and re-ignite their spiritual life, whether attending a service or simply walking the peaceful grounds.
Prinknash is also famous for its incense, handmade by the monks and sought after for its quality.
Those seeking a longer stay can retreat to St. Peter’s Grange, the original abbey building that has been converted into a spiritual retreat center. Here guests can experience a profound sense of renewal in a space away from the distractions of everyday life.
Prinknash Abbey remains a beacon of faith and reflection, an enduring reminder of the strength found in silence, prayer and community. For those seeking a holy retreat or a short visit, its doors remain open, welcoming all who come in search of peace.