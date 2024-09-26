St. John Paul II’s beautiful prayer to Our Lady Star of the Sea

The Blessed Virgin Mary has hundreds of titles, each focusing on a specific aspect of her heavenly mission given to her by God.
One of them is Our Lady Star of the Sea, which has an interesting history.
One interpretation of the word mar renders Mary's name to mean "drop of the sea," and St. Jerome rendered it in Latin as stilla maris, which was later changed to stella (star) maris.
Mariners at the time were accustomed to looking at the stars to find guidance and to discern which direction they were going, and so calling Mary stella maris referred to Mary's ability to guide sinners along the path to Eternal Shores.
St. John Paul II's Prayer
When addressing the Church in Oceania, St. John Paul II composed a prayer that reflects much of this spirituality.
While some of the prayer is specific to those who live in Oceania, it can also be adapted to our own lives, regardless of where we live on earth.
All of us can call upon Mary in this way, asking for her guidance as we traverse the sea of life.
O Stella Maris, light of every ocean
and mistress of the deep,
guide [your children on earth]
across all dark and stormy seas,
that they may reach the haven of peace and light
prepared in him who calmed the sea.
Keep all your children safe from harm
for the waves are high and we are far from home.
As we set forth upon the oceans of the world,
and cross the deserts of our time,
show us, O Mary, the fruit of your womb,
for without your Son we are lost.
Pray that we will never fail on life's journey,
that in heart and mind, in word and deed,
in days of turmoil and in days of calm,
we will always look to Christ and say,
"Who is this that even wind and sea obey him?"
O Help of Christians, protect us!
Bright Star of the Sea, guide us!
Our Lady of Peace, pray for us!