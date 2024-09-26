This Bible passage is perfect for all medical doctors

While the Bible is certainly full of stories of miraculous healings, especially through the presence and ministry of Jesus Christ, it also has a particular reverence to medical physicians.
This fact reminds us that faith and science go together, and the Catholic Church is very supportive of the medical profession in particular.
There is one passage in the Old Testament that is perfect to share with medical doctors and physicians.
Physicians and prayer
The author of the book of Sirach provides an excellent meditation on the medical profession.
First he praises the work of physicians.
Honor the physician with the honor due him, according to your need of him,
for the Lord created him.
However, the author explains how all healing comes from God, even if it is through the hands of a doctor.
[F]or healing comes from the Most High,
and he will receive a gift from the king.
The skill of the physician lifts up his head,
and in the presence of great men he is admired.
The Lord created medicines from the earth,
and a sensible man will not despise them.
Was not water made sweet with a tree
in order that his power might be known?
And he gave skill to men
that he might be glorified in his marvelous works.
After encouraging individuals to ask God for healing, the author then exhorts doctors to ask God for help.
And give the physician his place, for the Lord created him;
let him not leave you, for there is need of him.
There is a time when success lies in the hands of physicians,
for they too will pray to the Lord
that he should grant them success in diagnosis
and in healing, for the sake of preserving life.
This passage is truly prefect for all medical professionals, and can guide them in their vocation, reminding them to unite their work with prayer.