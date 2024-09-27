Bishop says new UK buffer zone “constitutes discrimination”

The UK is preparing to install new buffer zones around all abortion clinics in England and Wales as part of Public Order Act 2023, to go into effect on October 31. While the Act was passed in 2023, its implementation comes just weeks after the courts reached a settlement with a woman who was arrested outside an abortion clinic over silent prayer, which was deemed unjust.
The new rules would prohibit a number of activities within a 150-meter (492-ft) radius of abortion facilities. The wording of the rules is as follows:
(1)It is an offence for a person who is within a safe access zone to do an act with the intent of, or reckless as to whether it has the effect of—
(a)influencing any person’s decision to access, provide or facilitate the provision of abortion services at an abortion clinic,
(b)obstructing or impeding any person accessing, providing, or facilitating the provision of abortion services at an abortion clinic, or
(c)causing harassment, alarm or distress to any person in connection with a decision to access, provide, or facilitate the provision of abortion services at an abortion clinic,
Thoughts and prayers?
While the wording is broad, it could possibly include distributing pamphlets, offering support, and consensual conversations with those on the street.
Opponents of the Act have also condemned the Act for its broad wording that could see more people punished for thoughts and prayers, as has already occurred.
One such case is that of Isabella Vaughan-Spruce, who was twice arrested for standing near an abortion clinic and praying silently. In August, Aleteia reported that Vaughan-Spruce reached a settlement with the courts that awarded her £13,000 for both instances. Meanwhile, another case is still pending for an army veteran who was also arrested for breaching a buffer zone while at prayer. His verdict is expected to come in October.
Bishop responds
The UK’s announcement of the coming new rules, made on September 18, drew a fast response from Bishop John Sherrington, the Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW).
In his letter, he reiterated his previous comments that the legislation is “unnecessary and disproportionate,” because the UK already has laws that protect women from harassment. Furthermore, Bishop Sherrington claimed that the rules “constitute discrimination” as they are weighted against people of faith:
“Religious freedom is the foundational freedom of any free and democratic society, essential for the flourishing and realization of dignity of every human person. Religious freedom includes the right to manifest one’s private beliefs in public through witness, prayer and charitable outreach, including outside abortion facilities,” Bishop Sherrington wrote.
The bishop went on to express his “deep concerns” as to the effectiveness of “safe access zones.”
He noted the distinct “lack of clarity,” especially in the legislation’s wording regarding the practice of private prayer and offers of support within the zones.
Read more from Bishop Sherrington's letter at the CBCEW.