In the many different traditions of Christian mysticism, ecstasy is often described as an exceptional transformative experience in which the soul transcends (or, better, suspends) the physical senses and enters into intimate metaphysical communion with God.

This state, described in detail by the great mystics of the Church (mainly by St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross), is strictly understood as a divine gift – and not as the final stage of one’s own spiritual efforts. The soul is drawn by God beyond the limitations of the body and experiences an altered state of consciousness that often manifests as a deep sense of peace, radiant joy, and a heightened awareness of God’s love.

Ecstasy is not an emotional or psychological event, but a personal spiritual gathering of the soul with the divine. In Catholic teaching, this experience is understood as an elevation of the soul by the Holy Spirit.

The mystic often loses awareness of the external world and enters what St. Teresa called a “suspension of the senses.” In these moments, the individual feels completely absorbed by God’s presence, leading to what some describe as an overwhelming sense of peace and beauty. These experiences, though fleeting, leave a lasting impression on the soul, and deepen its relationship with God to unknown levels.

The saints who experienced these states often reported profound visions or revelations during ecstasy. For example, St. Catherine of Siena, whose ecstatic experiences are well documented, described moments when her soul felt lifted up to heaven, met Christ, and received divine instructions. St. Rose of Lima, another mystic, often entered into ecstasy for hours at a time, and her fellow Dominicans observed that she seemed completely detached from the physical world during these experiences.

These examples show that religious ecstasy is not just a personal event, but is often perceived by those around the mystic as a visible and even miraculous sign of God’s presence.

The need for discernment

The Church has always exercised discernment when it comes to such extraordinary spiritual experiences. As St. Thomas Aquinas explained, mystical ecstasy can take various forms, from the simple suspension of the external senses to the highest form – direct contemplation of God. In this state, the soul is said to be so overwhelmed by divine light that the body temporarily loses its ability to function normally. However, this experience is not the goal of the spiritual life: It is but a means to draw the soul into closer union with God.

In fact, the great mystics of the Church recommend paying little to no attention to these kinds of supernatural experiences, reminding the believer that the final aim of spiritual life is not ecstasy, but growth in charity.

It is also important to distinguish true mystical ecstasy from other emotional or psychological states that may resemble it. Plenty of theologians and religious scholars have consistently argued that some pseudo-forms of quasi-religious ecstasy could be influenced by personal emotions – or even by the evil spirit.

Catholic teaching emphasizes that the true test of mystical experience is its fruit. If the experience leads to greater humility, love, and commitment to the faith, it is considered authentic. Conversely, if it leads to pride or division, it is viewed with suspicion.

In modern times, the concept of religious ecstasy continues to be part of certain charismatic Christian movements (Catholic or otherwise), where ecstatic practices of worship (such as being “slain in the Spirit” or “holy laughter”) are seen as signs of the presence of the Holy Spirit.

However, the Church maintains that authentic ecstasy, as described by the saints, is rooted in humility, reverence, and a profound sense of awe before the majesty of God. Again, mystical ecstasy is not something to be sought for its own sake, but is a gift given to believers who seek the glory of God through contemplative prayer.