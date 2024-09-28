6 Ways St. Thérèse shows us how to behave on social media

You might think it a little strange to pair St. Thérèse de Lisieux and social media. However, there is a great sense of logic in applying the life of the Little Flower to all our social media platforms.
If you consider the fact that St. Thérèse led a life filled with faith, humility, and a sense of gratitude for the smallest things in life, you can see how the Carmelite nun can act as a source of inspiration for practicing humility and authenticity in digital spaces.
Here are six tips inspired by St. Thérèse for navigating social media with grace:
1Resist the Need for Perfection
St. Thérèse wasn’t interested in appearing perfect; in fact, she embraced her imperfections as opportunities for growth and grace. In a social media landscape that often seems to focus on perfection, you can practice humility by being honest about your imperfections.
It’s okay to share the struggles alongside the joys — whether it’s a messy house, a hard day at work, or a bad hair day. When you're real about your life it allows others to do the same and fosters deeper, more authentic connections.
2Post with Intention, Not for Validation
Before sharing something online, consider why you're doing it. Are you seeking validation from others, or are you genuinely expressing something meaningful? St. Thérèse reminds us that even small, unnoticed acts have value.
Try carrying this mindset into your social media use by posting with intention. Instead of chasing likes or followers, aim to share content that reflects your true self, your values, and what you truly care about — whether it’s a cause close to your heart or simply a moment of gratitude.
3Celebrate Others without Comparison
In her “Little Way,” St. Thérèse found joy in the success and happiness of others. On social media, it’s easy to fall into the trap of comparison, feeling envious of others’ seemingly perfect lives.
Practicing humility means celebrating others without feeling diminished by their accomplishments. Next time you scroll through your feed, try to practice gratitude for the blessings in your own life, while rejoicing in the successes of others. This shifts the focus from competition to community.
4Limit Your Time Online
St. Thérèse was deeply introspective, dedicating much of her time to prayer, reflection, and small acts of service. While you may not all have the luxury of monastic silence, you can take steps to limit your time on social media.
Setting boundaries — such as restricting your time online each day or taking periodic breaks — can help you stay grounded in the real world. Use the extra time to engage in quiet reflection, prayer, or meaningful activities that bring you closer to God and others.
5Serve Others through Your Platform
St. Thérèse’s life was characterized by small, hidden acts of love. While social media can sometimes feel like a space for self-promotion, it can also be used as a tool for service.
You could share content that uplifts, encourages, or helps others. Whether it’s offering a kind word, sharing a prayer, or supporting a cause, small acts of love can have a powerful ripple effect. Use your platform as a place to build others up, rather than simply to showcase yourself.
6Be Content with Hiddenness
Finally, one of St. Thérèse’s most profound lessons is the value of remaining hidden — doing good without needing recognition. In a world that often encourages us to broadcast every moment, you can follow her example by embracing the power of quiet goodness.
Not everything needs to be shared. Practice doing good deeds without announcing them. Whether it’s an act of kindness, a prayer for someone in need, or a small gesture of love, these hidden moments nourish the soul and build humility.