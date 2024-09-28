Pope Francis is certainly known for leaving aside his prepared texts when he is giving a speech. On this trip to Belgium, he's also getting a reputation for adding surprises into the prepared schedule.
On September 27, he had a long meeting with victims of sexual abuse, which isn't on the Vatican's official itinerary. In fact though, these meetings, a frequent occurrence on papal trips since the pontificate of Benedict XVI, are never on the official schedule, out of respect for the victims. Francis' meeting, while expected, did last longer than projected, as the Holy Father spent some two hours with about two dozen victims. Aleteia will have a report of that event in Sunday's newsletter.
A nice tip for the barista
As we previously noted, in Luxembourg, the Pope brought smiles with his first surprise to the program, stopping in for an after-lunch espresso at a coffee shop near the archbishop's residence.
As reported by COPE, not only did the Pope give the surprise of his life to the barista at the shop called Gruppetto, he also left him a generous tip.
Jassin, the barista, told Luxembourg's Le Quotidien how a security guard with an earpiece had entered the shop. "He approached me and told me that Pope Francis was going to arrive at any moment, and that he'd have a coffee. I thought it was a joke, but no! He was serious!"
After the Holy Father enjoyed his espresso, he left Jassin 100 euro, congratulating him for his work.
"We don't have the Pope visit our shop every day," laughed Jassin. "It's incredible. Wow. I obviously didn't expect this when I got up this morning!"
"When I saw him, I had to take a deep breath," said the barista, who faced a big task preparing a coffee for the Head of the Church. But the Pope, he said, "is accessible and friendly" and he took pictures with the other patrons in the shop.
Chatting with the elderly
The next off-program stop of the Pope's trip was September 27, on his first full day in Belgium.
After his meeting with civil authorities, he made a surprise visit to the Saint-Joseph Home, which provides for the elderly with economic difficulties.
The home is run by the Little Sisters of the Poor, according to Vatican News. Pope Francis spent some time greeting the elderly, the nurses who work there, and the nuns.
Breakfast with the poor
This September 28, the Pope added yet another event to the program: breakfast with refugees and the poor.
His rather cozy meal took place in the Parish of St. Giles.
This parish has a robust ministry for the homeless, including selling their own beer to raise funds for activities.
Naturally, they gifted the Pope with some.
Vatican News noted that after a brief speech, the Pope offered them a statue of St. Lawrence the Martyr with this inscription: “I am happy to see how love fuels communion and creativity here. You even produce beer! I imagine it's very good. I will tell you this afternoon."
A moment to speak against abortion
Finally, after his meeting with the local bishops and Church community, Pope Francis stopped at the crypt beneath the Basilica of Our Lady of Laeken, with the remains of the King and Queen of Belgium. He paused to pray before the tomb of King Baudouin (1951-1993).
Speaking to King Philippe and those present, the Pope praised the late king's courage for choosing to temporarily "leave his position as King to avoid signing a murderous law," which legalized abortion in 1990.
He urged Belgians to look to him at a time when criminal laws are being enacted and expressed his hopes that King Baudouin's cause for beatification will advance, according to the Vatican press office.