New Blessed helped Teresa of Avila, appeared to Thérèse

Ana of Jesus, born Ana Lobera Torres, was the right hand of St. Teresa of Avila, and founded various Carmelite convents in accord with Teresa's reforms, including the one where she died, in Brussels. Pope Francis will beatify her during his visit to the city, September 29, 2024.
She was and is much loved among the Carmelites for her fundamental role in preserving and spreading the reforms enacted by Teresa of Avila.
In fact, St. Thérèse of Lisieux, also a Carmelite, living some 250 years after Ana of Jesus, recognized her in an apparition during a dream. She recounts an incredibly tender encounter with the apparition:
Suddenly, [in the dream] without seeing how they had entered, I saw three Carmelites dressed in their mantles and long veils. It appeared to me they were coming for our Mother, but what I did understand clearly was that they came from heaven. In the depths of my heart I cried out: “Oh! how happy I would be if I could see the face of one of these Carmelites!”
Then, as though my prayer were heard by her, the tallest of the saints advanced toward me; immediately I fell to my knees. Oh! what happiness! the Carmelite raised her veil or rather she raised it and covered me with it. Without the least hesitation, I recognized Venerable Anne of Jesus, Foundress of Carmel in France.
Her face was beautiful but with an immaterial beauty. No ray escaped from it and still, in spite of the veil which covered us both, I saw this heavenly face suffused with an unspeakably gentle light, a light it didn’t receive from without but was produced from within. I cannot express the joy of my soul since these things are experienced but cannot be put into words. Several months have passed since this sweet dream, and yet the memory it has left in my soul has lost nothing of its freshness and heavenly charms.
I still see Venerable Mother’s glance and smile which was FILLED with LOVE. I believe I can still feel the caresses she gave me at this time. Seeing myself so tenderly loved, I dared to pronounce these words: “O Mother! I beg you, tell me whether God will leave me for a long time on earth. Will He come soon to get me?” Smiling tenderly, the saint whispered: “Yes, soon, soon, I promise you.” I added: “Mother, tell me further if God is not asking something more of me than my poor little actions and desires. Is He content with me?”
The saint’s face took on an expression incomparably more tender than the first time she spoke to me. Her look and her caresses were the sweetest of answers. However, she said to me: “God asks no other thing from you. He is content, very content!” After again embracing me with more love than the tenderest of mothers has ever given to her child, I saw her leave. My heart was filled with joy, and then I remembered my Sisters, and I wanted to ask her some favors for them, but alas, I awoke!
Founding convents with Teresa of Avila
She was at Teresa's side in founding the convent at Beas, Spain, in 1575 and Teresa left her there as prioress.
She continued as one of Teresa's most trusted companions, and in 1604, left to found the first Carmel in France. Two years later, the daughter of King Philip II invited her to found in Brussels. She did, and stayed at that convent until her death in 1621, although meanwhile she founded convents in Louvain and Mons.
Miracles came to be associated with Ana of Jesus immediately after her death. Carmelites recognize her first miracle while her body was still exposed for viewing: Sister Juana of the Holy Spirit, who was unable to walk, kissed her remains and regained use of her legs.
St. John of the Cross dedicated to Ana of Jesus his "Cantico Espiritual."
The legacy of St. Teresa of Avila is due in large part to the tireless work of Ana of Jesus. She was resolute in seeing to their publication and maintaining fidelity to her reform.