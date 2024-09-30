8 Interesting facts about St. Thérèse de Lisieux

With the Little Flower's feast day just around the corner, here are some little details about her life you might not know.

St. Thérèse de Lisieux is honored in the Catholic Church on October 1. And perhaps it's fortuitous that we celebrate the Carmelite nun at this time of year, where we can appreciate the beautiful changes in God's creation, just as the Little Flower no doubt would have done herself.

Below are just a few fascinating facts about the much-loved saint. What is easy to see is that although St. Thérèse's life was short, we're reminded how much impact one person can have in such a short space of time.

Her life also shows us that greatness is not measured by extraordinary feats, but by the love and simplicity we bring to our daily actions. Her joyful trust in God's love and her ability to find beauty in the small things continues to inspire people around the world.

1 A Childhood Performer

The young Thérèse certainly seemed full of character. Before entering the convent, she loved putting on plays for her family. She would act out biblical stories and saints' lives with her sisters, often creating costumes and writing scripts. This passion for drama carried into her later life, when she organized small performances in the convent as a way to bring joy to her fellow nuns.

2 Bold and determined at such a young age

At just 14, Thérèse had her heart set on becoming a Carmelite nun. Despite being just a teen, she was so determined that she boldly traveled to Rome with her father and asked Pope Leo XIII for permission to enter the convent early -- something we can't imagine many adolescents doing today! Though he advised her to follow the usual process, her boldness helped speed up the decision, and she entered at age 15.

3 A Simple Path to Holiness

The French nun believed in finding greatness in the small, everyday acts of love and kindness. She called this her "Little Way," which encouraged others to seek holiness not through grand gestures, but by embracing the humble tasks of daily life with love. This message still inspires countless people around the world, showing that spirituality is accessible to all, no matter their circumstances.

4 A Love for Nature

Often called the "Little Flower," Thérèse had a deep appreciation for nature. She used flowers as metaphors for God's love and grace, seeing herself as a "small wildflower" in God's garden. She once wrote that even the simplest, most unnoticed flowers could bring joy to God, emphasizing the beauty in ordinary lives. This is something we all need to hold on to more than ever when so much emphasis today is placed on superficial beauty.

5 Hidden Artist

Few people know that Thérèse had a talent for art. The young creative painted, sketched, and even wrote beautiful poetry. Though she was self-taught and humble about her abilities, her works reveal a soul deeply in touch with beauty and simplicity. Some of her artwork, including a famous drawing of the Holy Face of Jesus, is still preserved today.

6 Suffered in Silence

Thérèse dealt with significant physical and emotional pain throughout her life, especially in her final years when she battled tuberculosis. Yet, she bore her suffering with remarkable grace, refusing to complain. Her joyful spirit, even in the face of death, left a lasting impression on those around her and continues to inspire those who face their own challenges.

7 Patroness of Missionaries, Despite Never Leaving the Convent

Although Thérèse so rarely left her small town of Lisieux in Normandy, she had a deep desire to travel and spread the Gospel. She prayed constantly for missionaries around the world, believing that her prayers could have just as much impact as physical journeys. Today, she is the co-patron saint of missions alongside St. Francis Xavier, proving that you don't have to go far to make a global impact.

8 Her Influence After Death