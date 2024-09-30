Feeling weak? Read this beautiful passage from ‘Story of a Soul’

Sometimes when we read the lives of the saints, we can be discouraged, as we look at ourselves and think that we are not as holy as they were.
It can be tempting to think that we could never become a saint, because we are not as strong and courageous.
St. Thérèse of Lisieux felt the same way, as she wasn't able to be a missionary in distant lands, or die for the faith a glorious martyr's death.
Instead, she spent her days in a secluded Carmelite monastery, unable to do any heroic deeds.
Poor little bird
In the last chapter of her autobiography, Story of a Soul, she relates how she feels like a poor little bird when compared to the "eagles" of the saints:
How can a soul so imperfect as mine aspire to the plenitude of Love? What is the key of this mystery? O my only Friend, why dost Thou not reserve these infinite longings to lofty souls, to the eagles that soar in the heights? Alas! I am but a poor little unfledged bird. I am not an eagle, I have but the eagle’s eyes and heart! Yet, notwithstanding my exceeding littleless, I dare to gaze upon the Divine Sun of Love, and I burn to dart upwards unto Him! I would fly, I would imitate the eagles; but all that I can do is to lift up my little wings—it is beyond my feeble power to soar.
She wants to be heroic and to do great things, but she feels small, weak and insignificant.
What was her solution?
Instead of trying to soar like the eagles, she turns to Jesus, the "Divine Eagle," to bear her up:
I know that the saints have made themselves as fools for Thy sake; being ‘eagles,’ they have done great things. I am too little for great things, and my folly it is to hope that Thy Love accepts me as victim; my folly it is to count on the aid of Angels and Saints, in order that I may fly unto Thee with thine own wings, O my Divine Eagle! For as long a time as Thou willest I shall remain—my eyes fixed upon Thee. I long to be allured by Thy Divine Eyes; I would become Love’s prey. I have the hope that Thou wilt one day swoop down upon me, and, bearing me away to the Source of all Love, Thou wilt plunge me at last into that glowing abyss, that I may become for ever its happy Victim.
St. Thérèse teaches us that we don't have to be amazing saints, performing remarkable deeds. All we need to do is to let Jesus carry us to him in our weakness.
Pride can sometimes prevent us from letting Jesus do this, and so that is why we need to be humble in order to surrender to God's love.
If you are feeling weak and can't do it anymore, open your heart to God and let him take control.