Open-and-go lesson plan for St. Therese’s feast day

St. Therese was the youngest of five sisters. She and her family loved each other a lot and helped each other get closer to Jesus, just as we try to do in our family. Her mom and dad are also saints, and all five girls in her family became nuns!

(At this point, you might stop to clarify, “Do you know what a nun is? It’s a lady who doesn’t get married the way we usually think of it; instead, she marries Jesus. She spends a lot of her time praying and helping people, maybe by teaching kids or taking care of sick people. And she has fun with the other nuns who are like her sisters!)

St. Therese had a kind of unusual life story. She knew she wanted to be a nun ever since she was a little girl, about nine years old. But there was a rule that she wasn’t allowed to enter the convent until she was 21. She asked the bishop to let her enter the convent early, and he said no. So then she went all the way to the pope and asked him! Finally she got permission to enter the convent when she was only 16, and she was so happy.

When she was little, she dreamed of being a missionary who went around the world telling people the Good News of Jesus. But since she was a kind of nun who stays inside her convent most of the time, instead she prayed for the missionaries. She prayed really hard. And her prayers were so powerful that lots of missionaries, all over the world, felt her prayers help them to be stronger and better in their work. So today she is the patron saint of missionaries, and she shows us that praying is a really important part of doing God’s work on earth.