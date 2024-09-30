Where to watch a movie about St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s life

While many have become aware of St. Thérèse's life through reading her autobiography, Story of a Soul, others have encountered her in the modern cinema.
Since her canonization in 1925, there have been a total of three mainstream live-action adaptation's of St. Thérèse's life.
Movies about St. Thérèse
The following movies are not documentaries, but are dramatic portrayals of St. Thérèse's life.
None is perfect, but each has its own way of expressing St. Thérèse's "little way."
1Miracle of Saint Thérèse (1952)
Available on Formed and through Ignatius Press.
This is the acclaimed dramatic feature film made in France in 1960 that tells the story of St. Thérèse of Lisieux from childhood to her death as a Carmelite nun at age 24. Film critics have called it "an excellent, reverent biopic" on St. Thérèse that accurately portrays the saint's story and her unique spirituality in a very appealing performance by French actress France Descaut. The movie offers numerous glimpses into Thérèse's "little way" of spiritual childhood, which was her particular charism that helped make her a Doctor of the Church, including situations of conflict between Therese and her mother prioress regarding her conviction of striving for perfection with confidence and trust in the mercy and love of God. Beautifully filmed in black and white, with fine performances by the whole cast, this film is an unsung cinematic gem that captures the spirit and life of the beloved St. Thérèse.
2Thérèse (1986)
This French film was listed on the Vatican's "film list" that was published in 1995. Currently it is only available in a DVD format and is not readily available via streaming options.
The life of little St. Thérèse of Lisieux, depicted in minimalist vignettes. Therese and her sisters are all nuns in a Carmelite convent. Her devotion to Jesus and her concept of “the little way” to God are shown clearly, using plain modern language. A sense of angelic simplicity comes across without fancy lights, choirs, or showy miracles.
3Thérèse - The Story of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux (2004)
Produced by St. Luke Productions, this most recent adaptation is one of the strongest, despite its low budget. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon, Tubi, Hoopla and FORMED.
A pampered child from a middle-class 19th-century French family, Thérèse Martin journeys to Rome to beg Pope Leo XIII for permission to enter the Carmelite monastery at the unheard-of age of 15. Once admitted she experiences the joys and rigors of monastic life, and makes the surprising yet simple discovery that holiness can be achieved by small acts of love and compassion – a spiritual path she calls her “Little Way.” With a soundtrack composed by a cloistered Carmelite nun, this film is a beautiful retreat into the world of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, an ordinary girl with an extraordinary soul.