3 Tips from St. Therese on how to love God as she does

When St. Therese's sister (and godmother) worried that she did not love God as intently as the Little Flower, she received the following great advice.

If you’ve ever heard about the life of a saint and thought, “There’s no way I could love Jesus like that saint,” you’re not alone. One of St. Therese’s older sisters, who was also a discalced Carmelite nun, said those very words to St. Therese in a letter exchange between them.

Sister Marie of the Sacred Heart was not only Therese’s blood sister, she was also Therese’s godmother. In a letter to Therese dated September 17, 1896, Sister Marie bemoans the fact that she doesn't love Jesus as much as Therese does, and she wishes she could.

St. Therese's answer that same day assures her (and those of us reading the letters many years later) that it is possible to love Jesus as she does. And, she gives some advice on how to do it.

1 Consolations are not a proof of holiness

Sister Marie knew that St. Therese desired martyrdom, and Marie most definitely did not want to die a martyr’s death. So, she assumed that meant Therese was closer to Jesus than she was. Therese is quick to explain that it is not her desire for martyrdom that means anything. She said this particular desire is a consolation from God. And if they were both martyred tomorrow, SIster Marie would be closer to Jesus because she hated the idea of martyrdom so much but would still die for Him if push came to shove.

God may grant different people different kinds of consolations, but consolations are meant to strengthen someone’s faith, to help it mature. Therese points out that Sr. Marie may not need these consolations, and that is why they are not given to her.

2 Loving our littleness

It is not our desires or consolations that Jesus loves in us, St. Therese explains. Instead, “what pleases Him is that He sees my littleness, my poverty, my blind hope in his mercy.” That is Therese’s only treasure, and she asks why it couldn’t be St. Marie’s treasure also.

“Let us love our littleness, let us love to feel nothing, then we shall be poor in spirit, and Jesus will come […] and transform us into flames of love.”

It is when we acknowledge our weakness and get out of our own way that Jesus can come and work in us.

3 Confidence, not fear

“It is confidence and nothing but confidence that must lead us to Love . . . Does not fear lead to Justice? . . . Since we see the way, let us run together.” A cornerstone of the way Therese loves Jesus is confidence in His merciful love. Therese’s confidence encourages us to run to Jesus in our weakness, and He will scoop us up and carry us to God the Father. Fear often holds us back though, and our pride prevents us from trusting God when we assume we can’t be forgiven. God wants to shower us with mercy and love if only we allow Him.

A loving relationship of confidence helps us prepare to embrace our crosses and suffer alongside Him. Therese asks her sister, “Are you not ready to suffer all that God will desire?” It is in suffering that we often more fully see our weakness and littleness.

When looking at our own lives, perhaps there is a more helpful way of putting Sr. Marie’s question: Instead of asking “Am I loving Jesus enough?” maybe it is time to ask, “Do I trust Jesus’ love for me?”