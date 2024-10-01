US Bishops implement new translation of adoration ritual

In addition to the recent translation of the Mass from Latin to English that was implemented in 2011, the US Bishops have been going through various other rituals and updating the translations.
Most recently the US Bishops have approved a new translation of the ritual book, Holy Communion and Worship of the Eucharistic Mystery outside Mass.
The translation was initially approved in November 2021 by the US Bishops, and was given the final stamp of approval by the Vatican on March 7, 2023.
Parishes have the option to begin implementing the new translation in September, but will be mandated to have it in effect by December 1, 2024.
Rituals affected
The book, Holy Communion and Worship of the Eucharistic Mystery outside Mass, contains the text for the following rituals.
-
- Holy Communion outside Mass
-
- Administration of Viaticum to the Sick
-
- Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament (including Benediction)
-
- Various texts used for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament outside of Mass
One of the biggest changes of this book is a new English translation of the O Salutaris Hostia hymn, which is meant to replace the numerous translations that are currently in use.
O Victim bringing saving grace,
who open wide the gate of heav’n:
our foes assail and press us hard;
give us your strength, bring us your aid.
To you be everlasting praise
and glory, One and Triune Lord,
who grant us life that knows no end,
for ever in our heav’nly home. Amen
Parishes can still use the original Latin, but the new English translation is meant to be universal. Previously there was no universal English translation of this hymn, which made it difficult for Catholics in the United States to know which translation would be sung.
The next time you go to Eucharistic adoration and Benediction in the United States, the English words may be slightly different.