One of the things about social media is that teens get to share the ins and outs of their daily lives. While sometimes these might be things you don't really want to hear about -- those endless makeup tutorials being one! -- there are stories that are really uplifting.
This was the case of a video that recently went viral on TikTok about two friends and their beautiful relationship.
As the video explained, the girls Ruthie Mein and Wila Davis have been friends since second grade when they met at a basketball game. As Ruthie shared, her father has been pretty absent in her life. Wila's generous response to the issue: "That's okay, we can share mine!"
The short TikTok goes on to show how dad, Kevin Davis, along with his daughter Wila, has opened his arms and his heart to his "bonus" daughter.
"Keep your heart open"
The video was so popular that it garnered over two million likes and resulted in many people commenting on how impressed they were by the situation -- with many people stating how great it was to witness the father just standing there with a smile as the girls danced around him with such joy.
In a post by Good Morning America, the dad gave some inspiring advice that is something we should remember:
If you keep your heart open, you never know who might need that thing man."