Goodness in silence: The pitfalls of social media sharing

While social media can amplify awareness and inspire collective action, it can also distort the intention behind our actions.

The act of sharing good deeds on social media has become commonplace. We have all seen plenty of friends and family posting photos of themselves while donating blood, planting trees, or spending time helping people in shelters. And yes, that might be inspiring – at least, to some extent. While the impulse to showcase our altruism can stem from good intentions, this trend of oversharing can often undermine the very essence of what a good deed is supposed to be.

Hannah Arendt captures this sentiment eloquently in The Human Condition:

“Good deeds can never keep anybody company; they must be forgotten the moment they are done, because even memory will destroy their quality of being ‘good.’”

At its core, what makes a good deed good is its selflessness. When one performs an act of kindness without the desire for recognition, it retains its purity and integrity. However, in the world of social media, the “natural” urge to broadcast these deeds for approval or validation can inadvertently distort their authenticity.

As Arendt would put it, “When goodness appears openly, it is no longer goodness, though it may still be useful as organized charity or an act of solidarity.”

When we seek acknowledgment for our generosity, we shift the focus from the act itself to our image, compromising the genuine spirit of goodwill.

Jesus put it this way ...

The Gospel is clear when it comes to this shift. In Matthew 6:1, we are reminded: “Beware of practicing your righteousness before others in order to be seen by them, for then you have no reward from your Father in heaven.” This admonition underscores the importance of humility, even hiddenness, when it comes to charity. True goodness flourishes in obscurity; it thrives when it is unobserved, unmeasured, even forgotten. When we draw attention to our benevolence, we risk transforming a heartfelt gesture into mere performative philanthropy, diluting its intrinsic value.

Moreover, the essence of anonymity in giving is echoed in the Gospel’s assertion: “When you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”

Keeping acts of goodness "hidden"

The implication here is profound: Goodness can only exist in the absence of perception, not just by others, but also by ourselves. When we actively engage in self-recognition while performing a good deed, we may still contribute positively to society, but we lose the profound essence of what the deed itself is supposed to be.