And that’s what a pilgrimage is: an encounter across time. In Malta, St. Paul is truly present. In the catacombs that bear his name, the fruits of his apostolate are overwhelming. The tombs of entire Christian families. Parents lying beside their children. The age of the occupants is easy to guess from the size of their graves: not very wide for slender mothers, not very high for teenagers, even very small for those who died in infancy. It is a true labyrinth of caves and rooms used for Christian worship ... among 500 tombs of souls united by faith and the hope of the eternal life that Paul had shared with them.



The catacombs and hypogea in Malta, including St. Paul’s, date back to the 3rd/4th century AD, and were used until the 8th century. A few may go back to the 2nd century, for instance the St. Cataldus hypogea. However, even though these burial systems and places of Christian worship probably are not contemporary with St. Paul, as in the case of the Grotto, they are still tangible proof that the Good News and teachings of the Apostle of the Gentiles was preserved in the following centuries, and it thrives until today