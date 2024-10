Religious communities shelter Lebanese fleeing from invasion

“I myself left Tyre yesterday afternoon, after all the displaced people had left the convent following the attack on Saturday,” Fr. Merhi said. “The entire neighborhood is now empty. The people, being afraid, preferred to leave. Yesterday morning, Monday, seeing the empty convent, I said to the other brother who is with me: 'We are not here to be heroes. We were and have stayed to help people. Now the neighborhood is empty and the displaced people we helped have left. Let’s go to Beirut where we can help people more.'”