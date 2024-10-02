These are the last words of St. Francis of Assisi

St. Francis of Assisi led a remarkable life that has captivated the world for many centuries. He lived as a "holy fool" for God, living in utter and complete poverty.
He died as he had lived, asking to be stripped of his clothes so that he could die with nothing, not even his the robe on his back.
According to biographer St. Bonaventure, St. Francis exhorted his brothers to be faithful to God and his Church while on his deathbed.
He then listened as one of the friars recited the Gospel of St. John.
Psalm 142
St. Bonaventure then records how St. Francis recited Psalm 142 as he was getting closer to death.
With my own voice I cry to the Lord;
with my own voice I beseech the Lord.
Before him I pour out my complaint,
tell of my distress in front of him.
When my spirit is faint within me,
you know my path.
As I go along this path,
they have hidden a trap for me.
I look to my right hand to see
that there is no one willing to acknowledge me.
My escape has perished;
no one cares for me.
I cry out to you, Lord,
I say, You are my refuge,
my portion in the land of the living.
Listen to my cry for help,
for I am brought very low.
Rescue me from my pursuers,
for they are too strong for me.
Lead my soul from prison,
that I may give thanks to your name.
Then the righteous shall gather around me
because you have been good to me.
After reciting this Psalm, St. Bonaventure records, "All these mysteries being then accomplished in him, his most holy soul being set free and absorbed in the abyss of the divine glory, the blessed man slept in the Lord."
Thomas of Celano also records that his final words were, "Welcome, my sister death!"
Both accounts highlights his anticipation of death and his desire to be led by God to his eternal resting place.