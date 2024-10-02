These are the last words of St. Francis of Assisi

With my own voice I cry to the Lord;

with my own voice I beseech the Lord.

Before him I pour out my complaint,

tell of my distress in front of him.

When my spirit is faint within me,

you know my path.

As I go along this path,

they have hidden a trap for me.

I look to my right hand to see

that there is no one willing to acknowledge me.

My escape has perished;

no one cares for me.

I cry out to you, Lord,

I say, You are my refuge,

my portion in the land of the living.

Listen to my cry for help,

for I am brought very low.

Rescue me from my pursuers,

for they are too strong for me.

Lead my soul from prison,

that I may give thanks to your name.

Then the righteous shall gather around me

because you have been good to me.