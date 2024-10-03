The historical truth is that this fresco was painted in the 12th century. But that’s beside the point. My mind begins to dream. St. Luke, tradition says, was a painter. And he must have painted Mary – even if not this fresco that I now tenderly look at. How many thousands of artists would give anything for the privilege of painting the oval of the cheek of the young girl from Nazareth, the shape of her hands that nurtured, bathed, and cradled the infant Jesus. How many of them would strive to capture the trusting depth of her loving gaze, surrendered to the immensity of God. It is no wonder that this fresco has attracted millions of pilgrims, up to John Paul II himself in 1990. In fact, the last three popes have recognized Malta as a land of saints: Benedict XVI and Pope Francis have also made pilgrimages to Malta.