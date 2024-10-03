Pope’s preface for collection of writings on prayer

And there are prayers to Mary: I also have great trust in the Madonna; I always pray the Rosary. I like to feel her close because she is a Mother and she guides us. There’s a very beautiful story, which is of course a legend, that tells us how Our Lady saves everyone! It’s the story of Our Lady of Thieves, protector of robbers. They steal, but because they pray to her, when one of them dies, Our Lady, who is at the window of heaven, gestures for him to hide. She tells him not to go to Peter, who won’t let him in. But in the evening, she opens the window of Paradise and lets him in from there. I like this: Our Lady is the one who lets you in through the window. It’s almost like smuggling. Just like at Cana. The Lord did not have the freedom to say no. She’s like this with her Son. It’s like this: pleading omnipotence.