Why is St. Francis called the “Troubadour of God”?

Among the many titles given to St. Francis of Assisi is one that can be confusing to the modern ear.
St. Francis is often called the "Troubadour of God" by various biographers and those devoted to the popular saint.
What exactly is a "troubadour" in the first place?
Italian troubadours
The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides the following definition of the word "troubadour":
One of a class of lyric poets and poet-musicians often of knightly rank who flourished from the 11th to the end of the 13th century chiefly in the south of France and the north of Italy and whose major theme was courtly love.
These men were active during St. Francis' life and according to the Catholic Encyclopedia, St. Francis may have even joined their ranks:
Francis received some elementary instruction from the priests of St. George's at Assisi, though he learned more perhaps in the school of the Troubadours, who were just then making for refinement in Italy.
Throughout his life St. Francis was known for his joyous disposition and for "merry-making."
Author Sophie Jewett writes in her book God's Troubadour that St. Francis displayed this joy while in prison after he was captured:
In prison or out of it, the heart of Francis of Assisi was always the heart of the poet, the Troubadour. Because his companions remembered gratefully the songs and laughter that brightened their captivity, the story of his gaiety has come down to us across seven hundred years.
Many of the "writings" that are popularly attributed to him are poems and canticles. He was not one to write in-depth theological books, but instead poetic hymns to the Creator.
After his conversion of life St. Francis became a "Troubadour of God," spreading the joy of the Gospel to all whom he met.