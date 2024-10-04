Aleteia speaks with actor Daniel Weyman about Gandalf (Video)

“What I loved about Gandalf as he becomes present in this last episode is that he isn't bestowing (his name) on himself. You know, he doesn't sort of slam a staff into the ground and say, 'I'm Gandalf and now everybody will take notice of me!' What happens is that other people begin to need to call him something. They feel something for him, and they find words that allow them to express, in what we call a name, how they feel about this character. You see that with the Stoors [a tribe of Hobbits] leaving and calling him 'Grand Elf.' And you can feel that they think of him as a sort of benevolent creature, something that they can be themselves with, something will be on their side going forward. I love that the name came outwardly to him as opposed to from inwardly, if that makes sense.”