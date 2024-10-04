On his feast day, see how the 13th-century friar can inspire us to see our finances in a more positive and less stressful way.

In today’s world, where material success and wealth often seem to define our worth, it can be easy to fall into the trap of viewing money as the ultimate goal in life. Whether we are striving for financial security or simply navigating day-to-day expenses, our relationship with money can sometimes feel overwhelming, and can be divisive in our relationships.

But what if there were a different way to think about finances -- one that isn’t about accumulation, but about balance, intention, and fulfillment?

St. Francis of Assisi, a 13th-century friar known for his devotion to simplicity and compassion, offers timeless wisdom that can help shift how we approach money. Though his teachings were rooted in spiritual faith, the lessons he shared can inspire us to build a healthier, more meaningful relationship with our finances.

Here’s how we can apply the teachings of St. Francis to manage our financial lives with more peace and purpose:

1 Rethink Wealth as Abundance Beyond Money

St. Francis famously renounced his family’s wealth and chose a life of poverty, not out of rejection of money itself, but because he found greater richness in life’s simple joys and in serving others. While not all of us are called to such extreme measures, we can take a cue from his example by redefining what "wealth" truly means.

Wealth doesn’t have to be measured solely in dollars. It can be found in the richness of our relationships, the satisfaction of meaningful work, or the sense of purpose that comes from giving back to others. When we broaden our definition of wealth to include these non-material elements, we can begin to appreciate the abundance we already have. This shift in perspective can reduce the pressure to constantly pursue more money and encourage us to savor the experiences and connections that make life fulfilling.

2 Practice Gratitude for What You Have

One of St. Francis’ most enduring qualities was his gratitude for life’s simplest blessings. In his Canticle of the Creatures, he celebrated the beauty of nature, from the sun and moon to the wind and water. This sense of appreciation for even the smallest things can also transform the way we approach our finances.

In a consumer-driven world, it’s easy to focus on what we don’t have -- whether it’s a higher income, a bigger house, or more luxury items. But by cultivating a habit of gratitude, we can learn to appreciate what we do have, rather than always striving for more.

Take a moment each day to acknowledge the resources at your disposal, whether it’s enough to cover your needs or even the small pleasures money affords, like a cup of coffee with a friend. Gratitude can shift our mindset from one of scarcity to one of sufficiency, creating a sense of contentment that is less tied to financial gain.

3 Find Balance Between Earning and Giving

St. Francis’ life was dedicated to service, and while most of us won’t make that our full-time vocation, there’s something powerful about his focus on giving rather than receiving. His teachings remind us that generosity isn’t just about large donations or grand gestures. It’s about cultivating a spirit of giving, whether that means donating time, money, or other resources.

A balanced financial life isn’t just about what we keep for ourselves -- it’s also about what we share. Allocating even a small portion of your budget to causes you care about or supporting others in need can bring a sense of purpose to your financial choices. Studies have shown that giving can increase our sense of happiness and fulfillment, which in turn can reduce the anxiety that often accompanies financial stress.

4 Simplify Your Financial Life

One of St. Francis’ core teachings was the idea of simplicity. He embraced a life free from material excess, finding freedom in focusing on what truly mattered. While most of us won’t take a vow of poverty, we can apply the principle of simplicity to how we manage our finances.

This could mean simplifying our spending habits by being more intentional about purchases -- asking ourselves, “Do I really need this, or does it bring genuine value to my life?” (This is also a great way to reduce our consumption habits, which would have a positive effect on the environment -- something St. Francis would certainly be happy with!)

The act of simplifying our spending could also mean streamlining financial processes, such as automating bill payments or setting up a clear budget that aligns with your values. The goal is not deprivation, but clarity -- removing financial clutter allows us to focus on the things that truly matter.

5 Embrace Contentment in the Present

As we so often strive for more, St. Francis’ contentment with his circumstances offers an important lesson. He found joy in what he had, rather than in the pursuit of future riches. This mindset of contentment can help us resist the temptation to overextend ourselves financially in the quest for “more.”