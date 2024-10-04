Mel Gibson reveals new TV project on the Great Siege of Malta

Gibson, who was in Malta earlier this month, visited the country to discuss various film projects, including his ongoing work on the sequel to The Passion of the Christ.

In a promising revelation, actor and director Mel Gibson has announced his plans to bring one of history’s most dramatic military events to the small screen: the Great Siege of Malta of 1565. In a recent interview with Movieweb.com, Gibson spoke of his deep fascination with the story, which saw a small contingent of knights and Maltese citizens heroically repel an Ottoman force vastly superior in numbers and firepower.

Gibson, who was in Malta earlier this month, visited the country to discuss various film projects, including his ongoing work on the sequel to The Passion of the Christ. But it was his interest in the Siege of Malta that drew widespread attention.

“I’m working on a limited TV series about the Siege of Malta, which is an incredible story,” he said. “There’s only one place to film it – I mean, Malta – because that’s where it happened.”

The Great Siege, a critical point in European and Mediterranean history, took place when the Ottoman Empire, under Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, attempted to seize the strategically important island of Malta – and failed.

The siege lasted from May to September 1565 and has been hailed as one of the most significant military engagements in military history, comparable to the famed Spartan stand at Thermopylae. Indeed, what made the defense so remarkable was the sheer disparity between the two forces: the Knights of St. John and Maltese fighters, numbering about 700, faced an Ottoman invasion force of over 30,000.

The Siege of Malta: Attack on the Post of the Castilian Knights, 21 August 1565, by Matteo Perez d’Aleccio (1547 – 1616) | Public domain

Gibson expressed his admiration for the story and its historical significance.

“The Knights defended Malta against the onslaught of the Turkish Empire - it’s a pretty crazy, great story,” he enthused, according to Movieweb.com. The director also hinted that the project is in early development, sharing that he’s working closely with a talented screenwriter to bring the story to life. While he’s still unsure if he’ll appear in the series, Gibson confirmed his desire to produce the project.

In the meantime, Gibson remains committed to completing Resurrection, the long-awaited sequel to The Passion of the Christ, which explores the events following the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Like The Passion, Resurrection is expected to be filmed in historic locations in Israel, Morocco, and Italy, with several of the original cast members returning to the project.

But even as Gibson continues to work on these productions, it’s clear that the Siege of Malta has captured his imagination. It’s a story that resonates not only for its strategic and military significance, but also for its deep religious undertones – something Gibson may find particularly compelling.

The Great Siege of Malta: A story of Defiance, Faith, and Hope.

The Siege of Malta, immortalized in the annals of European history, began on May 18, 1565, when an enormous Ottoman armada was sighted off the coast of Malta. More than 200 warships carried tens of thousands of elite Ottoman soldiers determined to claim the small Mediterranean island, which was vital to both trade and military strategy – as would be proven time and again, including during World War II. At the time, Malta was under the protection of the Knights of St. John, a Catholic military order that had been expelled from Rhodes by the Ottomans some 40 years earlier.

Detail of an early 18th century painting showing Valletta Marina. Our Lady of Liesse church (with two flags) is seen in the middle of the left half of the painting | Courtesy of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. Photo by Daniel Cilia ©

The siege quickly became one of the most brutal confrontations of the era. Ottoman cannons thundered, their shells pounding the fortresses day and night. The defenders fought valiantly, inflicting heavy casualties on the invaders. Time and again, the Ottomans launched attacks on the walls, only to be driven back by the determined Knights and Maltese fighters.

Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, already famous for his vast conquests, believed that Malta would be an easy victory: Standing against his mighty forces were merely some 700 knights, supported by Maltese soldiers and volunteers. The leader of the Maltese defense was Grand Master Jean Parisot de la Valette, a seasoned warrior in his 70s who had spent decades fighting for Christendom against Muslim forces. The Ottomans set their sights on the fortified towns of Birgu and Senglea, as well as the (then) island’s capital, Mdina.

What made the siege extraordinary was not only the sheer disparity in numbers, but also the intense faith of the defenders.

The Knights and Maltese believed they were fighting for the survival of Christianity itself. Grand Master La Valette frequently prayed before the Byzantine icon of Our Lady of Damascus, seeking the intercession of the Virgin Mary to protect them. Pilgrims nowadays venerate and pray before this very same icon in the Greek Catholic church in Valletta.

Grand Master La Valette frequently prayed before the Byzantine icon of Our Lady of Damascus, seeking the intercession of the Virgin Mary to protect them. Courtesy of the Greek-Catholic Church in Malta ©

As the summer wore on, conditions worsened for both sides. The Ottomans, suffering from heat, disease, and the loss of key commanders, began to lose momentum. On September 8, the feast of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary, the tide miraculously turned decisively in favor of the defenders. The Ottomans, demoralized and facing heavy losses, called off the siege. Their once mighty armada retreated, leaving behind thousands of dead and wounded.

La Valette himself attributed the victory to divine intervention. In a powerful act of devotion, he placed his sword and hat on the altar of Our Lady as a votive offering, thanking her for her protection. The siege, which lasted more than three grueling months, became a pivotal moment in the struggle against Ottoman expansion into Europe. In its aftermath, Malta was hailed as the “bulwark of Christendom” and Jean Parisot de la Valette became a hero throughout Europe.

In honor of the victory, La Valette founded a new fortified city that would eventually bear his name: Valletta. The first building constructed in the new city was a church dedicated to Our Lady of Victory, celebrating her role in the miraculous defense of Malta. The island’s defenders, who had faced impossible odds, were now safe, and Christianity had won a decisive victory.

Linked to Lepanto

The Great Siege of Malta in 1565 and the Battle of Lepanto, in 1571, are intricately linked, both being major moments in the struggle against Ottoman expansion.

The defeat at Malta left the Ottoman forces demoralized, their spirits crushed after being bested by a significantly smaller defending force. This lack of morale would prove crucial when they faced a united Christian fleet at Lepanto. With the shadow of the Maltese failure looming over them, the Ottomans entered this next confrontation with diminished confidence, making their defeat at Lepanto, where the Christian forces were bolstered by the miraculous intercession of Our Lady of the Rosary, almost expected.

Both battles are regarded as miraculous victories attributed to Marian intervention, underscoring the belief that divine support played a critical role in shaping the course of history during this turbulent period.

A timeless tale of hope against all odds

The story of the Great Siege continues to inspire, not only for its military brilliance, but also as a testament to the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary. For the people of Malta, the siege is more than history; it’s a defining chapter of their identity, celebrated each year with prayers and processions in honor of their heavenly protector.

Mel Gibson’s upcoming series would bring this remarkable chapter of history to life for a new generation of viewers. Again, the Siege of Malta is not just a story of military strategy and resilience; it is a story of faith, determination and divine protection that still resonates with the Maltese people – and Catholics around the world.

Just as the island of Malta once stood as a bulwark of Christendom, so too does the memory of the siege serve as a reminder of the power of faith and hope in the face of overwhelming odds. It is a story ripe for retelling, especially in a world where history, spirituality and courage are often intertwined in ways that speak to our deepest values – if we know where to look.

For Gibson, who has long explored themes of faith and redemption in his work, The Siege of Malta offers a chance to once again dive into a story that speaks to the surprising capacities of the human spirit, and the miraculous victories that often accompany great effort.

With the series set to highlight this pivotal moment in history, viewers can expect to be drawn into a story that honors the past and inspires reflection on the present: a powerful reminder that faith and hope, even in the direst of circumstances, can indeed move mountains – and win battles.