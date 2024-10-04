New St. Therese podcast hits #2 on Apple charts

If you’ve ever wanted to read 'Story of a Soul,' don’t miss this chance to listen with a podcast host who is a Carmelite priest.

The Catholic Classics podcast takes listeners through great Catholic spiritual classics, and the podcast’s third season, featuring St. Therese’s Story of a Soul, is now #2 on Apple’s Religion and Spirituality chart.

The 28-day podcast hosted by Fr. Michael-Joseph Paris, O.C.D., and Fr. Jacob Bertrand Janczyk, O.P., guides listeners through the beloved autobiography of God’s “Little Flower.”

You can learn more about the podcast in this video:

If you’ve ever wanted to read Story of a Soul, you won’t want to miss this incredible opportunity to read and reflect on it with a young French woman reading the words of St. Therese and a podcast host who is a priest in St. Therese’s own Carmelite order.

You can begin listening to Catholic Classics here or on your favorite podcast streaming service.

A worthwhile commitment

The podcast will include 28 episodes, plus bonus episodes. A female French narrator reads aloud the full text, and each episode includes helpful daily commentary from podcast hosts Fr. Jacob-Bertrand Janczyk, OP, and Fr. Michael-Joseph Paris, OCD.

The hosts, acting as spiritual guides, walk the listener through each text. They explain each passage and show you how to apply the timeless insights to your daily life.

Listening to the podcast will take you about 30-40 minutes a day, perfect for listening to on your commute or while getting things done around the house.

“We are particularly excited for Fr. Michael-Joseph, a Carmelite just like St. Thérèse, to bring a Carmelite perspective to each day’s discussion!” said Marisa Beyer, General Manager of the Ascension Media Team.

Listeners can also register to receive an heirloom quality hardcover of the featured book, with gold embossing and thoughtful details, and join a dedicated Facebook group for podcast listeners with nearly 7,000 members.

The ideal opportunity to encounter Story of a Soul

Fr. Michael-Joseph Paris, OCD, shared his enthusiasm about this podcast adventure with Aleteia:

You can’t go wrong committing to this podcast because you can’t go wrong with St. Thérèse. She has been proclaimed the “Greatest Saint of Modern Times” by the popes and was made the youngest doctor of the Church in 1997. The podcast seeks to make her wisdom come alive in a new way, and provide an avenue to live more deeply her Little Way of confidence and love.

Whether you have never read Story of a Soul, have read it before but it's been a while, or have read it many times, there is always something fresh and new that comes from reading her words.