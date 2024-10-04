Pilgrim’s notebook, Day 4: Malta and the call of the sea

The ship is a rider on a horse called Mediterranean. It leads the pilgrims in a slow, deep gallop that splits the wind and the silvery mist that the light creates on the water. What I felt when I looked at the archipelago from the plane comes back to me: the feeling that the island is a familiar and safe harbor for a departure to somewhere else. I think of these knights, 1,500 of them per boat, 2x2 meters per person, and this call of the sea, as uncontrollable as it is sometimes uncomfortable. But what is this call? An invitation to accept the unexpected? The life of a sailor is like the spiritual life. You give yourself. Completely. To the immensity. To give just a little of oneself is to coast. Faith is the call of the high seas. Without knowing whether the weather will be calm or stormy. As on the high seas, we are certain that something beyond our control is at play.