St. Thérèse’s prophetic words to St. Faustina in a dream

"When I was not very willing to believe her, she revealed to me that she was a saint. At that moment, a great joy filled my soul, and I said to her, 'You are a saint?' 'Yes,' she answered, 'I am a saint. Trust that this matter will be resolved in three days.' And I said, 'Dear sweet Therese, tell me, shall I go to heaven?' And she answered, 'Yes, you will go to heaven, Sister.' 'And will I be a saint?' To which she replied, 'Yes, you will be a saint.' 'But, little Therese, shall I be a saint as you are, raised to the altar?' And she answered, 'Yes, you will be a saint just as I am, but you must trust in the Lord Jesus.'"