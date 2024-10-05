We’ve seen how well Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus in The Chosen, but we’ll soon get to see how he fares in the wilderness. The Chosen has teamed with famed survivalist Bear Grylls for The Chosen in the Wild, an upcoming series in which cast members of The Chosen, as well as the show’s creator, Dallas Jenkins, will take on challenges similar to those Grylls faces in his show Running Wild.
A former member of British Special Forces, Bear Grylls, 50, has made a career out of putting himself in dangerous situations in order to show viewers how to get out of them. He has taught his audience all manner of skills from hunting and creating shelter to how to get out of quicksand. Now, he’s going to be taking the actors of The Chosen on an outdoors adventure.
According to CBN, Grylls commented on the show:
“I’m really proud to announce a partnership with The Chosen,” Grylls said. “We’re doing a show called The Chosen in the Wild, where I get to take cast members away on many Running Wild-type adventures, get to know their stories, see the real people, what they’re like, their background[s], and their journey through The Chosen, their faith, and kind of how it’s changed them.”
The Chosen in the Wild will be a six-episode series, of which four have reportedly been filmed already. Along with teaching them wilderness survival, Grylls will also interview the actors. The challenges faced by The Chosen actors will present opportunities for the cast to reflect on the faith of Jesus’ disciples. They are also expected to give insight into their time playing biblical figures, and how the experience has impacted their faith and lives.
Grylls did comment that Roumie and Jenkins would be taking part, but it is unclear exactly which other cast members of The Chosen will appear in the show. He noted that he expected Roumie and Jenkins’ time in the wilderness to be “good fun,” and called the completed episodes “amazing.”
The Chosen in the Wild will stream on Peacock, where fans can also watch The Chosen.