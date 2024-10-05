Celebrate Rosary month with “Rosary of the Week” series

In celebration of the month of the Rosary, you can listen to four new streamable audio rosaries for all kinds of special intentions.

Have you ever wondered why the month of October is dedicated to the Holy Rosary?

The tradition originated with the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary on October 7, the anniversary of the victory of Christian forces over the Ottoman Empire at the Battle of Lepanto in 1571. (G.K. Chesterton wrote an epic poem about the famous victory, which you can read here.)

In celebration of the month of the Holy Rosary, you can listen to four new streamable audio rosaries starting October 7. This special initiative from Pauline Books and Media, titled "Rosary of the Week," will feature a new Rosary each week.

You can listen to these audio rosaries on Spotify here and it can be found on all streaming platforms under Pauline Books and Media, including Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

Rosaries for all kinds of intentions

Week 1: Rosary for Moms Raising Littles

The first rosary is for “Moms Raising Littles,” presented by Kelsey Gillespy and inspired by her book, In The Trenches: Finding God Through Parenting Littles.

This rosary guides listeners in asking for and recognizing the special graces received while raising young children, walking alongside Mary as she nurtured the young Jesus through the Joyful Mysteries.

Week 2: Rosary for Complainers

This week features the “Rosary for Complainers,” voiced by Sr. Mary Lea Hill. Drawing from her humorous and thought-provoking book, Complaints of the Saints, Sr. Lea leads listeners through five traditional mysteries of the Rosary, encouraging reflection on moments from the Gospels filled with complaints. Her wisdom can help listeners surrender grievances to the Lord, inviting His grace into our lives.

Week 3: Virtue Rosary

Kelsey Gillespy returns with the Virtue Rosary. Inspired by her book, Real Life with Mary: Growing in Virtue to Magnify the Lord, this unique Rosary invites listeners to grow in virtue through God's grace, with Mary as their guide. Meditating on the Luminous Mysteries, participants can reflect on the virtues Mary exemplified.

Week 4: Pray the Rosary

This week will reintroduce “Pray the Rosary,” a beloved classic previously available only on CD. Recorded by the Daughters of St. Paul in the USA, this traditional Rosary invites listeners to pray the Joyful, Luminous, Sorrowful, and Glorious Mysteries alongside the Sisters. With simple spoken word, it offers a serene experience focused solely on the beauty of the Rosary.