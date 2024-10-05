At the foot of Egypt’s Mount Sinai, the legendary Monastery of St. Catherine is the world’s oldest continuously operating Christian monastery, founded in the 6th century by Emperor Justinian I. For nearly 1,500 years, the monastery has preserved an unparalleled collection of ancient icons, manuscripts, and relics, attracting pilgrims and scholars alike. In an exciting new chapter of its long history, the monastery is now offering certified replicas of its most treasured Byzantine icons, making these sacred works of art available to people around the world.
Medievalists.net explains that this initiative, a collaboration between St. Catherine’s Monastery, the Friends of Mount Sinai Monastery, and Legacy Icons, is the result of three years of careful planning. Dr. Peter Chang, President of the Friends of Mount Sinai Monastery, emphasized the importance of the project, noting that it helps “support St. Catherine’s invaluable contributions to Christian spirituality and global civilization.”
The replicas are available in full-size versions that reproduce the originals in both scale and vibrant color, while smaller, more affordable options are also available.
The first set of icons released in this series includes some of the monastery’s most iconic pieces. These include the Christ Pantocrator, a striking 6th-century depiction of Christ believed to be the oldest surviving panel icon of its kind. Other featured works include Moses and the Burning Bush (13th century) and St. Catherine with Scenes from Her Life (18th century). Using high-resolution scanning techniques, every intricate detail of these ancient icons -- from cracks in the paint to the texture of the brushstrokes -- is captured with stunning clarity, providing an experience as close to the original as possible.
The full-size versions are printed on high-quality Hahnemühle Photo Rag paper and mounted on solid hardwood to preserve both the texture and weight of the originals. For those seeking a more affordable option, smaller versions are printed on archival canvas and similarly mounted on wood, making this sacred art accessible to a wider audience. You can buy them online here.
A portion of each sale supports the Friends of Mount Sinai Monastery, helping to maintain both the preservation and ministry of the monastery. With its rich heritage, St. Catherine’s Monastery continues to play a vital role in preserving the Christian tradition, and this new initiative allows the faithful to bring a piece of its spiritual and artistic legacy into their own lives, while supporting the monastery’s invaluable mission.